Asian Stocks Talking Points:

  • All major indexes were well into the green
  • Chinese commerce ministry said talks with the US next month are on
  • The withdrawal of controversial extradition legislation calmed nerves in Hong Kong

Asia Pacific stocks benefitted from a rare bout of broad-based optimism Thursday which saw strong gains across the region.

Investors had their first full day to react to Wednesday’s news that Hong Kong was to withdraw controversial extradition legislation which had formed the backdrop to much of the past month’s protest in the territory. The Hang Seng was up 0.4% as its afternoon session got under way.

There was more cheer on the US-China trade front too. China’s Commerce Ministry issued a statement on Thursday morning saying that Liu He, the country’s top negotiator, spoke with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Agreement has been reached on another round of talks in Washington at the start of October, with preliminary consultations in mid-September, the statement said.

This news sent US stock futures up and saw the Nikkei 225 up by 2.3% and and the Shanghai Composuite in the green by 1.5%. In Australia the ASX 200 added 0.7%, with the Big Four banks leading the way higher. TPG Telecom also made big gains after the release of its full-year results.

Foreign exchange markets saw a familiar ‘risk on’ flip awau from the caution of recent sessions. Growth sensitive units like the Australian and New Zealand Dollars did better while the haven of the Japanese Yen was much less in demand.

Gold prices retreated a little, in response to the same impetus but they remain very close to six-year highs.

Spot Gold, Daily Chart

The overall daily-chart uptrend channel in place since June looks safe despite the current better market mood.

The coming US session will bring plenty of potential market-moving news points, with durable goods order data and the non-manufacturing survey from the Institute for Supply Management prominent among them.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!