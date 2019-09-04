Hang Seng (HKD) Surges with Carrie Lam Set to Withdraw Extradition Bill

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Hong Kong Analysis and Talking Points

  • Hang Seng Surges on Possible Extradition Bill Withdrawal
  • Hong Kong Economic Damage Already Felt by Protests

Hang Seng Surges on Possible Extradition Bill Withdrawal

Hong Kong assets surged during the Asian trading session with the Hang Seng posting its strongest daily performance (+3.9%) since November 2018 after reports circulated that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam was set to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill, which had sparked 3-months of protests. Consequently, following these reports, the Hang Seng is trading at a 1-month high, albeit, still down as much as 8% since the protests began, while HK property developers as well as European luxury names have also been buoyed. The focus now is whether this latest announcement will satisfy protesters.

Hong Kong Economic Damage Already Felt by Protests

The Hong Kong economy have been gripped by protests that have ran over the past 13 weeks. In turn, the impact of this has already been felt within the economy with the latest Hong Kong PMI showing its deepest contraction the height of the global financial crisis. Consequently, expectations are for a contraction in growth throughout Q3, while IHS Markit also note that economy is expected to contract at an annual rate of 4-4.5%.

Hang Seng (HKD) Surges with Carrie Lam Set to Withdraw Extradition Bill

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX