GBP/USD Breaks Down to Flash Crash Lows on Brexit Showdown

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • GBP/USD Breaks 1.20 Handle
  • Snap Election Provides Additional Uncertainty
  • GBP Implied Volatility Surging

GBP/USD Breaks 1.20 Handle

GBP/USD is once again under pressure as the Brexit showdown between Tory rebels and the government highlights the current constitutional crisis that is weighing on the currency. The pair made a break below the psychological 1.20 handle, hitting a low of 1.1959, which marks the lowest level since the October 2016 Sterling flash crash. Focus today will be on the debate surrounding the Brexit delay bill (looks to delay Brexit till January 31st, 2020), whereby Prime Minister Johnson has threatened to call a general election by October 10th if passed. As a reminder, under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, for an election to take place, 2/3 of MPs must support this.

UK Election Opinion Polling

GBP/USD Breaks Down to Flash Crash Lows on Brexit Showdown

Source: Politico

Snap Election Provides Additional Uncertainty

As it stands, according to opinion polling, the Conservative Party are comfortably ahead of its opposition parties at 33% with Labour at 23%. As such, a snap election in the Autumn is not only going to increase the political uncertainty but also raise the risk of a more pro-Brexit government, which in turn keeps risks firmly titled to the downside for GBP.

GBP/USD Breaks Down to Flash Crash Lows on Brexit Showdown

GBP Implied Volatility Surging

As the risk of a snap election looms, implied volatility has been on the rise with the 1-week tenor at the highest level since April, while 2-month expiries are nearing the levels seen at the 2016 Brexit referendum as investors continue to price in the risk premium attached to a no-deal Brexit. With that said, Sterling is expected to remain the largest source of volatility across the G10 FX space. Elsewhere, with speculative shorts hovering near extreme levels, there is of course a possibility for a sharp snapback higher, provided the risk of a no-deal Brexit eases slightly. However, as has typically been the case, a sharp move higher tends to provide opportunities to fade.

GBP/USD Breaks Down to Flash Crash Lows on Brexit Showdown

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX