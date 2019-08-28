Never miss a story from David Cottle

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to David Cottle

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

APAC Stocks Talking Points:

  • Most big indexes made gains, if modest ones
  • There wasn’t much good news around, bond markets are again brooding over US-recession fears
  • The Dollar started off under pressure but managed to overcome some of it

What do retail foreign exchange traders make of your favorite currency’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

Asia Pacific stocks were mostly higher, if only modestly so, on Wednesday, with the markets perhaps showing a degree of resilience to various bad-news stories both global and regional.

Tottering trade relations between China and the US still loom large over all trade, of course, but Japan and South Korea’s long diplomatic feud appears to have intensified too. Tokyo will take its East Asian rival off its list of preferred trading partners on Wednesday, a move which can hardly fail to incite retaliation.

Bond markets were also in uncomfortable focus. The US yield spread between two- and ten-year benchmark paper fell to -5 basis points on Tuesday, its lowest level since 2007. This inversion has historically been a pretty good recession indicator, although it is not infallible.

Given all that, it might be hard to see why so many Asian markets managed to hold up. There was some more hopeful news out of China late Tuesday. Beijing launched a series of measures aimed at boosting domestic consumption. A government-backed Chinese think tank said that overall debt stabilization in China could also leave room for more fiscal stimulus measures. China’s debt-to-GDP ratio has risen to nearly 250% nonetheless in the first six months of this year.

Mainland Chinese Equity Unimpressed by Consumption-Boosting Measures

None of the above did much for Chinese stocks in any case. The Shanghai Composite was a notable loser, down 0.3% as its afternoon session got under way. In troubled Hong Kong the battered Hang Seng did better, gaining 0.1%. The Nikkei 225 was up 0.2% and the ASX 200 gained 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.6% despite the worsening of relations with Japan. Wire reports suggested that investors were prepared to look for possible bargains among oversold stocks to take advantage of changes in the important MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) index weightings which are widely used as allocation benchmarks.

FX Market Looks More Risk Averse than Stocks

The foreign exchange market was a little less exciting. The US Dollar came under some early pressure thanks to those wilting Treasury yields, however USDJPY crept back up again as the Asian session went on. The region’s two major commodity currencies, the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, continue to face pressure on two front: general, trade related risk aversion and a complete lack of domestic policy support.

AUDUSD appears to have faded once again at the downtrend line in place since the start of August. A failure to rise above this will keep investor focus on this month’s 11-year low but of course this new downtrend is merely a continuation of the currency’s weakness within the downtrend channel which has endured since late 2018.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

Asia Pacific Stocks Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!