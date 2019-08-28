Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Euro, Norwegian Krone, EURNOK – TALKING POINTS

  • EURNOK may rise this week and re-test 11-year high
  • Congestive price action in play after 4% jump in July
  • Longer-term outlook suggests underlying bullish bias

See our free guide to learn how to use economic news in your trading strategy!

EURNOK has risen over four percent since mid-July and briefly touched an 11-year high at 10.0972 before it cooled off and retreated close to the 38.2 percent Fibonacci extension level. A break below this point exposes the pair to support at around 9.84. The sideways movement of the pair suggests indecision or exhaustion after the significant climb in July to early August.

EURNOK – Daily Chart

Chart showing EURNOK

EURNOK chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a weekly chart shows EURNOK is continuing to strongly climb along – and often times above – the seven-year rising support channel (red parallel lines). The pair is less than half of a percent away from reaching the highest exchange rate in its existence. Despite the congestion shown on a daily chart, the long-term outlook suggests a strong upside-bias that may continue throughout year-end.

EURNOK Exchange Rate Approaching Highest in its Existence

Chart showing EURNOK

EURNOK chart created using TradingView

Supportive fundamentals may be the driving force behind the pair’s ascendancy this week and beyond. Rising geopolitical uncertainty in Europe along with deteriorating trade relations could continue to pressure the export-driven Norwegian economy and sap capital from the Krone. Commentary from the Norges Bank’s last policy meeting suggests officials may slowly start pivoting from hawkish to neutral and maybe even dovish.

EURNOK TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter