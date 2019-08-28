Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Oil Price Analysis and News

  • Focus on EIA Report for API Confirmation
  • Risk Sentiment Slightly Softer

Focus on EIA Report for API Confirmation

The oil market is on the front foot this morning, having been given a boost in yesterday’s session, which in turn saw Brent crude futures reclaim the $60/bbl mark. The factor behind the lift in oil prices had stemmed from the latest API crude oil inventory report, which showed a large drawdown in crude stocks of 11.1mln barrels vs. Exp. 2.1mln barrel drop. Consequently, eyes will be on the DoE crude inventory report for confirmation of yesterday’s figure, if matched, this would mark the largest drop in crude stocks since June 21st.

Risk Sentiment Slightly Softer

However, while oil prices have been given a lift from the sizeable stock drawdowns, risk sentiment is slightly softer, thus taking the shine off oil prices. Uncertainty regarding trade wars continues to linger, therefore risks are elevated for a pullback.

Brent Crude Price: Daily Time Frame (Jun 2018 – Aug 2019)

Please add a description for the image.

Oil Impact on FX

Net Oil Importers: These countries tend to be worse off when the price of oil rises. This includes, KRW, ZAR, INR, TRY, EUR, CNY, IDR, JPY

Net Oil Exporters: These counties tend to benefit when the price of oil rises. This includes RUB, CAD, MXN, NOK.

Recommended Reading

What Traders Need to Know When Trading the Oil Market

Important Difference Between WTI and Brent

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX