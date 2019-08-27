Never miss a story from Martin Essex

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Martin Essex

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold price, news and analysis:

  • The price of gold slipped back Monday, filling a gap on the daily chart.
  • However, it has hit a new six-year high Tuesday and that could mean further gains are on the way.

Gold price technical outlook positive

The price of gold fell back Monday, filling a gap on the daily chart (see below). However, it is climbing again Tuesday, reaching a new six-year high and suggesting that the multi-year advance in the price of the precious metal is not yet exhausted.

Currently, the price is above the 20-day moving average, which is above the 50-dma and that in turn is above the 100-dma – suggesting a classic upward trend. Moreover, the 14-day relative strength index, which has flirted with the 70 “overbought” level, is now back below it, adding to the positive chart outlook.

Gold Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (May 28 – August 7, 2019)

Latest gold price daily chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

You can find a more fundamentally-based comment on the gold price here

Near-term, there is support for the gold price at last Friday’s $1,493.61 low and just above that at $1,507.68, where the 20-dma currently kicks in. For resistance, however, it is necessary to look at the weekly chart below.

Gold Price Chart, Weekly Timeframe (October 8, 2012 – August 7, 2019)

Latest gold price weekly chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

This shows a high of $1,590.40 in the week of April 8, 2013 and, above that, a high of $1,616.83 in the week of March 8, 2013. These, plus the $1,600 “round number” between them can be regarded as the near-term targets. Note, however, that volume was high when the price fell Monday, despite a bank holiday in the UK, and that can be read as a warning against irrational exuberance.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Resources to help you trade the markets:

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex