Never miss a story from Christopher Vecchio

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Christopher Vecchio

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Jackson Hole Talking Points:

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech behind closed doors at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium has neither surprised nor disappointed market participants.
  • In saying “we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” Fed Chair Powell has more or less confirmed that markets are correct in anticipating another rate cut in September.
  • The US Dollar declined slightly after Fed Chair Powell’s remarks, with US equities rallying and gold prices falling back slightly.

See Q3’19 forecasts for the US Dollar, Euro, British Pound and more with the DailyFX Trading Guides

Note to follow…

US Dollar (DXY Index) Technical Analysis: 1-minute Price Chart (August 23, 2019 Intraday) (Chart 1)

US Dollar Whipsaws Around Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech

Following the release of Fed Chair Powell’s pre-scheduled remarks, the DXY Index initially gained ground from 98.32 to as high as 98.37 thereafter. However, at the time this report was written, the DXY Index was trading slightly lower, at 98.24. Needless to say, market participants are neither surprised nor disappointed with Fed Chair Powell – as was anticipated in the Jackson Hole preview.

Read more: US Dollar Looks to Jackson Hole for Fed Rate Cut Clues - Central Bank Weekly

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him in the DailyFX Real Time News feed and Twitter at @CVecchioFX