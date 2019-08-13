US-China Trade Talks Said To Be Back On; Dow Soars, Gold Slumps

US Dollar Jumps, Markets Turn Risk-On

Markets Turn Risk-On as US-China Talks Said to Near.

According to various tweets, the US has delayed implementing an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods, from September 1 until December 15, and both sides will talk over the next two weeks, probably by phone.

While the news is not yet official - at the time of writing - financial markets have made a huge U-turn with markets now firmly risk-on. The Dow Jones is up by in excess of 500 points, the Nasdaq is up 200 points while gold has slumped by over $30/oz. to $1,498/oz. while USDJPY has soared to 106.70 after having traded around 105.10 early in the session.

USDJPY Daily Price Chart (November 2018 – August 13, 2019)

