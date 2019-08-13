Gold Prices Surge to 6 year High, Silver Prices Eye Resistance Following Breakout

Gold & Silver Price Analysis and Talking Points:

Gold Prices Soar, Risks Remain Tilted to Further Upside

Silver Price Outlook | Eyes Topside Resistance Following Breakout

Gold Prices Soar, Risks Remain Tilted to Further Upside

Gold prices have extended on its bullish uptrend, hitting a fresh 6yr high (highest level since April 2013) as risk off sentiment dictates price action. The latest catalyst stemmed from the rising political unrest within Hong Kong, which in turn saw equity markets head south, while in the EM complex, Argentine assets crashed following the huge upset in the primary election for President Macri. Adding this to the mix of ongoing trade war tensions between the US and China, therefore keeps risks tilted to the upside for the precious metal with the potential for a move towards $1600, particularly as global bond yields continue to drop towards record lows.

GOLD Technical Levels

Resistance 1: $1587 (61.8% Fibonacci Retracement)

Resistance 2: $1600 (Psychological)

Support 1: $1484 (50% Fibonacci Retracement)

Support 2: $1450 (Psychological)

GOLD PRICE CHART: Daily Time-Frame (Sep 2009 - Aug 2019)

Silver Price Outlook | Eyes Topside Resistance Following Breakout

Much like gold prices, silver benefit from risk off flows with prices surging over 2% to hit its highest level since January 2018. Consequently, the precious metal is now eying topside resistance situated at $17.54, which marks the 50% fib level from the 2016 peak to 2018 low.

Silver Price Chart: Daily Timeframe (Sep 2018 – Jul 2019)

