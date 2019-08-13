Never miss a story from Peter Hanks

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Peter Hanks

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Bitcoin Price Forecast:

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Coin May Retreat on US-China Trade War News

Bitcoin has been dealt a blow on Tuesday after President Trump announced the newest tranche of tariffs on China will be delayed, which threatens a key fundamental driver behind the cryptocurrency. Recent weakness in emerging market currencies like USDCNH and the Argentine Peso has helped to boost the digital asset and add to its remarkable year-to-date performance. With USDCNH suffering losses, BTCUSD has followed suit and could again look to technicals for near-term support.

Bitcoin Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May – August) (Chart 1)

bitcoin price chart rally usdcnh

Chart created with TradingView

The onset of the most recent US-China trade war flareup on August 1 effectively rescued the coin from slipping beneath the ascending trendline from May. Its opposite, descending from June, was under fire amid the escalation, until Tuesday’s development. The fundamental forces have helped to keep BTCUSD within the rising wedge, which has now had both the upper and lower bounds tested. Without the benefit of a tailwind, Bitcoin prices may continue their journey lower from June highs in the weeks to come – assuming a relatively consistent fundamental landscape.

Bitcoin Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May – August) (Chart 2)

btcusd price chart

Chart created with TradingView

That said, traders should be wary of other changes in the trade war landscape nonetheless as themes can shift drastically in a single tweet. Looking to the daily chart, Bitcoin is retreating beneath a confluence of resistance to the topside around 11,525 which will look to cap prices if fundamentals shift back into the coin’s favor. In the meantime, Bitcoin may continue to descend and threaten the ascending trendline from May – around $10,000 - without the backing of deteriorating EM FX. The pace of descent, however, may slow somewhat as Bitcoin approaches oversold territory and the 200-day moving average on the 4-hour chart.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more: Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead