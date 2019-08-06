Market sentiment analysis:

Market sentiment has improved Tuesday after the recent losses for stocks and other assets seen as risky.

However, it is too early to say that the panic is over and that demand for safe havens like gold will ease off.

Market sentiment improvement could be short-lived

Market sentiment has improved Tuesday after the recent sharp losses for risky assets such as stocks. However, traders need to be wary of a further selloff, sending more money into safe havens such as gold, US Treasuries and currencies such as the Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen.

In this webinar, I looked at the charts of the major currencies, commodities and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the calendar this week and at the signals generated by the IG client positioning data.

