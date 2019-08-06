Never miss a story from Martin Essex

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Market sentiment has improved Tuesday after the recent losses for stocks and other assets seen as risky.
  • However, it is too early to say that the panic is over and that demand for safe havens like gold will ease off.

Market sentiment improvement could be short-lived

Market sentiment has improved Tuesday after the recent sharp losses for risky assets such as stocks. However, traders need to be wary of a further selloff, sending more money into safe havens such as gold, US Treasuries and currencies such as the Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen.

USDJPY Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (August 1-6, 2019)

Latest USDJPY price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the charts of the major currencies, commodities and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the calendar this week and at the signals generated by the IG client positioning data.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex