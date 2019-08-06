AUD/USD and NZD/USD Rise as Chinese Yuan Stabilises - US Market Open

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –AUDUSD and NZDUSD Buoyed as Chinese Yuan Stabilises
AUD / NZD: A relief rally across equity markets have benefited the high beta antipodeans as the Chinese Yuan stabilises from yesterday’s plunge. The US have now labelled China as a currency manipulator despite only hitting one criteria (a surplus greater than $20bln with the US). Elsewhere, the PBoC had set a firmer fix overnight helping reassure market participants that the PBoC were not going to let the Chinese Yuan plummet. Eyes will be on the Yuan fix (0215BST), which will likely dictate sentiment throughout the rest of the week.
GBP: Since finding support from 1.21, the Pound has continued to grind higher, making a test of the 1.22 handle. Cross related selling in EURGBP which breached 0.92 to the downside has also aided the Pound throughout the European session. Brexit newsflow continues to remain relatively downbeat, therefore gains may be somewhat limited.
EUR: Following the strongest intra-day gain since late January, the Euro is on the backfoot, failing to find support from the better than expected German industrial orders, which posted the biggest monthly gain in 2yrs.
