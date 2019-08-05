Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

CHINA, YUAN, YEN, US DOLLAR, GOLD, TRADE WARS, TRUMP - TALKING POINTS:

  • China weakens Yuan fix to 2019 low, pushes USDCNY and USDCNH past 7.00
  • US Dollar, Yen and gold prices surge while pro-risk AUD and NZD trade lower
  • S&P 500 futures swoon, suggesting risk aversion probably has scope to continue

The anti-risk US Dollar and Japanese Yen shot higher alongside gold prices after China set the daily reference rate for the benchmark USDCNY exchange rate at 6.9225, marking the weakest level yet this year. Financial markets responded instantly, with the offshore USDCNH – a version of the Yuan that trades freely on global markets – surging past the psychologically significant 7.00 figure.

US Dollar, Yen, Gold Prices Up as China Drops Yuan Amid Trade War

USDCNY, USDCNH and S&P 500 futures 15min chart created in TradingView

The move reflects escalation in the US-China trade war and marks retaliation after President Donald Trump said he would levy an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports. The PBOC – China’s central bank – explicitly said that the Yuan’s push north of the 7.00 mark against the Greenback reflects “tariff expectations [and] protectionism”.

US Dollar, Yen, Gold Prices Up as China Drops Yuan Amid Trade War

Gold, S&P 500 futures, JPY and USD 5min chart created in TradingView

Bloodletting looks likely to continue as the trading day continues. Futures tracking the bellwether S&P 500 stock index are trading down over 1 percent in the Asia Pacific session. That hints at aggressive liquidation on the horizon after the opening bell rings on bourses in Europe and the Americas, giving investors there an opportunity to respond to overnight developments.

Join a free live webinar to get help interpreting market moves and building a trading strategy!

FX TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter