Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –US Dollar Rises on Non-Committal Fed, GBP & EUR Extends Losses

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

USD: The US Dollar has continued to extend on its Fed induced gains with the greenback rising across the board. Yesterday, saw the Fed cut interest rates for the first time since December 2008. However, Powell’s press conference in which he stated that this is a mini-cycle adjustment has casted some doubts as to whether the central bank will deliver the number of cuts that markets had expected. Consequently, the US Dollar is notably firmer and with the summer lull upon us, low FX volatility may indeed bode well for the greenback which can benefit from carry trades. Alongside this, tighter USD liquidity following the debt ceiling agreement is also another supportive factor in the near-term.

GBP: The Pound had once again been on the decline, hitting a fresh 31-month low at 1.2086 before reclaiming the 1.21 handle. Today’s Bank of England Quarterly Inflation Report was far from ‘super’ with the central bank cutting their near-term growth outlook. Overall, there was little in the way of new information from the BoE given that they are effectively sitting on the side-lines until Brexit clarity is found, therefore focus moves back towards the Brexit headline watch.

EUR: The Euro is on the backfoot amid a wave of disappointing manufacturing PMI surveys from the Eurozone, further fuelling the need for ECB stimulus. Alongside this, marginally wider US/German 2yr bond spreads has also kept the Euro pressured, which is now eying a move to test the 1.10 handle.

US Dollar Rises on Non-Committal Fed, GBP &amp; EUR Extends Losses - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Thomson Reuters

IG Client Sentiment

US Dollar Rises on Non-Committal Fed, GBP &amp; EUR Extends Losses - US Market Open

How to use IG Client Sentiment to Improve Your Trading

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. BoE Cuts Growth Outlook, Sterling (GBP) Unmoved” by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst
  2. EURUSD Slides to Two-Year Low, Oversold Signal Flashing” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  3. Sterling (GBP) Expected to be the Most Volatile Currency Amid Bank of England Risk” byJustin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX