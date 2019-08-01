Stock Market Update:
- President Trump announced the United States will put an additional tariff of 10% on remaining $300 billion of Chinese goods
- In response, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones sank over 1% as trade wars rocket to the forefront of investor concern once again
Stock Market Update: Stocks Sink After President Trump Announces New Tariffs on China
Stocks sank after President Trump announced the United States will implement further tariffs on Chinese goods entering the US. Check back here as the story develops…
--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com
Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX
