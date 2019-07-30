Japanese Yen Outperforms, GBPUSD Continues to Sell-Off - US Market Open

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – Japanese Yen Outperforms, GBPUSD Continues to Sell-Off
JPY / CHF: Flight to quality flow has been the notable theme throughout the European session with the safe-haven JPY and CHF benefiting from the pullback in equity markets ahead of the FOMC meeting. Overnight, the BoJ kept interest rates and forward guidance on hold, as widely expected. Consequently, USDJPY is back towards the mid-108s with the pair rejecting the 109.00 handle.
GBP: Sentiment in the Pound continues to deteriorate with GBPUSD hitting a fresh 2yr low, while GBPJPY breaks below flash crash lows. In turn, this has seen the FTSE 100 hit fresh 2019 highs. Elsewhere, on the option front, 3-month implied volatility continues to pick up as markets price in Brexit risks.
WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY
