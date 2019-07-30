Never miss a story from Nick Cawley

Gold (XAU) Price Outlook, Analysis and Chart

  • Gold coiled and ready to breakout.
  • FOMC the likely trigger.

Gold Readies to Break Higher if FOMC Accommodative

The daily gold price chart continues to show the precious metal trapped in a symmetrical triangle pattern with a breakout imminent, just one day before the FOMC meeting. Gold has been biding its time, and trading in a narrowing range, ahead of the Fed rate decision where the central bank is fully expected to cut interest rates by 0.25%, while expectations grow that a 0.50% cut may well happen. The price of gold moves higher when US interest rates move lower.

A clean break, and close, above resistance will open the way to re-test the June 25 high at $1,439.4/oz. before the July 18 high at $1,453.0/oz. If we trade above this high, then gold will be back at levels not seen since May 2013. Downside protection at $1,411.0/oz. ahead of $1,400/oz. and $1,386/oz. Gold remains above all three moving averages, including the important 200-day ma, while the CCI indicator remains supported and looks set to move higher again.

Gold Price Daily Chart (January – July 30, 2019)

Gold Price Outlook: Support Holds, FOMC-Fuelled Breakout Looms

IG Client Sentiment data show that 69.8% of retail traders are net-long of gold, a bearish contrarian indicator. However, recent daily and weekly positional changes give us a stronger bearish contrarian bias.

