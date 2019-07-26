US Q2 GDP Stronger Than Expected, US Dollar Continues to Rally

Never miss a story from Nick Cawley

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Nick Cawley

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

US Q2 GDP and Dollar Price, Chart and Analysis:

  • US Q2 GDP beats to the upside.
  • Attention now turns to next week’s docket including the FOMC monetary policy meeting.

Q3 2019 USD Forecast andTop Trading Opportunities

The advanced US Q2 GDP (annualized) fell to 2.1% from 3.1% in Q1 2019 but beat market expectations of 1.8%. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA),

The increase in real GDP in the second quarter reflected positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures (PCE), federal government spending, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by negative contributions from private inventory investment, exports, nonresidential fixed investment and residential fixed investment. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased. The deceleration in real GDP in the second quarter reflected downturns in inventory investment, exports, and nonresidential fixed investment. These downturns were partly offset by accelerations in PCE and federal government spending.”

US Q2 GDP Stronger Than Expected, US Dollar Continues to Rally

The US dollar basket (DXY) pushed marginally higher post-release, continuing its recent rally and taking it back towards its 27-month high of 97.86 made on May 23 this year.

US Dollar Daily Chart (December 2018 – July 26, 2019)

US Q2 GDP Stronger Than Expected, US Dollar Continues to Rally

Busy Week of Heavyweight US Data and Events Ahead

A quick look at the economic calendar shows a raft of market-moving events and data releases next week which should keep US dollar traders busy. While Wednesday’s FOMC meeting is the main course – with a 0.25% interest rate cut now fully priced-in - inflation data on Tuesday and the latest Labor market report (NFP) on Friday will also give traders a much better picture of the underlying health of the US economy.

US Q2 GDP Stronger Than Expected, US Dollar Continues to Rally

Keep up to date with all key economic data and event releases via the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD – bullish or bearish? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.