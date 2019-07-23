Market sentiment analysis:

Confidence in the US Dollar is high and stock markets remain near their peaks.

However, sentiment is broadly negative towards most other assets.

US Dollar the currency of choice

USD continues to attract demand as confidence ebbs away from other assets – be they “risk on” like the Australian Dollar or “risk off” like the Japanese Yen, the Swiss Franc and gold.

US Dollar Index Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 4 – July 23, 2019)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the charts of the major currencies, stock markets and commodities, at the sentiment indicators on the calendar this week and at the IG Client Sentiment Data.

Resources to help you trade the markets

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, at DailyFX we have many resources to help you:

A nalytical and educational webinars hosted several times per day ,

T rading guides to help you improve your trading performance ,

A guide specifically for those who are new to forex ,

And y ou can l earn how to trade like an expert by reading our guide to the Traits of Successful Traders .

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex