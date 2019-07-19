Gold Price Soars Through Resistance, Consolidation Needed Ahead of Next Push

Gold Price, Analysis and Chart

Gold driven by dovish Fed speak although comments backtracked.

Technical set-up needs strengthening before the next move.

Gold Bursts Through Technical Resistance

We noted recently that Gold was being constrained by a pennant set-up and that a breakout was likely as the support and resistance trends converged. This formation normally sparks a break-out as buyers and sellers battle to gain control.

Thursday’s price action took out the resistance line and allowed Gold to rally to its highest level since May 2013. The precious metal now needs to consolidate above the old resistance trendline before the next push higher. The move was sparked by comments from NY Fed vice chair John Williams who said that the Fed should act quickly to lower rates at the first sign of economic weakness. These comments were rowed back slightly later when Williams said that this was commentary from an academic paper and not solely market based.

Gold Price Daily Chart (January – July 19, 2019)

Looking ahead, Gold seemingly has a clear run up to the $1,500/oz.+ level, all things being equal, and may re-test an old gap on the April 08, 2013 weekly candle between $1,496/oz. and $1,540/oz.

Gold Weekly Chart (November 2012 – July 19,2019)

Both charts however show that Gold is currently heavily in overbought territory – using the CCI indicator – and the precious metal may need to consolidate further before making its next move. On the daily and weekly charts all three moving averages continue to remain supportive.

