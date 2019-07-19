EURUSD Drops as Italy Risks Snap Elections, USDCAD Spikes - US Market Open

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – EURUSD Drops as Italy Risks Facing Snap Elections, USDCAD Spikes
DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts
EUR: A recovery in the US Dollar after Fed’s Williams faux pas had been clarified, has weighed on the Euro, which is once again back towards the low 1.12s. Overnight, comments from Fed’s Williams had led to a surge in bets for a 50bps rate cut, however, this had later been clarified by a spokesperson, noting that this was not in relation to the upcoming meeting, thus sparking a pullback in 50bps cut expectations. Keep in mind as well that the most dovish FOMC member, Bullard, had previously stated that a 50bps cut would be somewhat overdone.
Aside from the communication error at the Fed, Italian risks are once again plaguing the market with the FTSE MIB notably underperforming as tensions rise between the League and 5 Star Party. Yesterday, both parties had stated that the coalition were at risk of breaking, consequently raising the prospect of a snap election. Bund-BTP spreads are modestly wider this morning, keeping the Euro on the backfoot, most notably against the Swiss Franc.
CAD: The Canadian Dollar fell to fresh weekly lows following soft retail sales (-0.1% vs. Exp. 0.3%), which had also coincided with soft oil prices. However, the Loonie has since pulled off worse levels amid offers at 1.31.
Source: DailyFX, Thomson Reuters
How to use IG Client Sentiment to Improve Your Trading
WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY
- “Gold Price Soars Through Resistance, Consolidation Needed Ahead of Next Push” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
- “GBPUSD Outlook: Volatility Begins to Awaken as Brexit Risks are Priced In” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
- “USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURJPY & More – Charts to Watch Next Week” byPaul Robinson, Currency Strategist
- “Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX