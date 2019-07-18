MPs Vote to Block Attempt of No-Deal Brexit, GBPUSD Recovers - US Market Open

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – GBPUSD Recovers as MPs Vote to Block Attempt of No-Deal Brexit

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

GBP: A much needed bid for the Pound has seen the currency outperform across the G10 complex. Both the House of Lords (yesterday) and House of Commons (this morning) have backed an ammendment to prevent the next PM from shutting down parilament to force a no-deal Brexit. Elsewhere, UK retail sales posted a sizeable beat across the board, although the details showed that second hand shopping had been the largest contributor to the gains. However, the fact of the matter remains the same, uncertainty posed by Brexit persists, thus gains in the currency are somewhat limited.

EUR: A relatively subdued session for the Euro thus far with 1.12 standing firm once again. The Euro did see a slight pullback after source reports stated that an ECB staff study is looking at the possibility of revamping the inflation goal, which in turn suggests that monetary policy could be looser for longer. Alongside this, Italian risks are starting to creep up once again with differences between the two governing parties are continuing to show, with Deputy PM Di Maio stating that they will be unable to be in a coalition with the League party if they are persistently threatening a crisis, raising the risk of a snap election.

Silver: The surge in silver continues and is on course for its strongest weekly performance in 3yrs. Among the main factors behind the gains in silver has been the rising ETF holdings in silver. Consequently, silver is above $16 and looking to challenge the 2019 peak at $16.21. (full analysis)

MPs Vote to Block Attempt of No-Deal Brexit, GBPUSD Recovers - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Thomson Reuters

IG Client Sentiment

MPs Vote to Block Attempt of No-Deal Brexit, GBPUSD Recovers - US Market Open

How to use IG Client Sentiment to Improve Your Trading

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. EURUSD Nearing a Break as Price Coils Tighter Ahead of CB Meetings” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Gold Prices Remain Bullish, Silver Prices Spikes Higher” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. US Dollar Chart Looks Geared Up for Higher Prices” byPaul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX