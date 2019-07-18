Gold Prices Remain Bullish, Silver Prices Continues to Outperform Gold

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold & Silver Price Analysis and Talking Points:

  • Gold Prices Bounce Off Resistance, Outlook Remains Bullish
  • Silver Price Outlook | ETF Buying Sparks Silver Outperformance

See our quarterly gold forecast to learn what will drive prices throughout Q3!

Gold Prices Bounce Off Resistance, Outlook Remains Bullish

Gold prices saw a firm bid from the $1400 level in yesterday’s session as risk appetite deteriorated, consequently boosting flight to quality flow into safe-haven assets. Although, on the technical front, the precious metal failed to break above its near-term trendline resistance, which in turn has seen gold prices pullback slightly. However, the global economic environment remains fragile and the earnings season is likely to confirm as much with companies downgrading their outlook amid the ongoing trade war between the US and China, which is showing little signs of being resolved anytime soon, thus the impact of the current tariffs will have to be factored in. As such, the outlook remains supportive for precious metals. Going forward, eyes will be on potential comments from Fed’s Williams and Bostic.

GOLD Technical Levels

Resistance 1: $1430 (Trendline)

Resistance 2: $1435-40 (Double-Top)

Support 1: $1380 (July low)

Support 2: $1373 (23.6% Fib)

GOLD PRICE CHART: Daily Time-Frame (Jul 2018 -Jul 2019)

Gold Prices Remain Bullish, Silver Prices Continues to Outperform Gold

What You Need to Know About the Gold Market

Silver Price Outlook | ETF Buying Sparks Silver Outperformance

Silver prices have risen 5.3% throughout the week, which so far is its best weekly performance in 3yrs. This in turn, has seen silver break above $16, hitting highs of $16.11 and therefore has continued to outperform gold with the gold/silver ratio dropping to 88.75 from its 26yr peak. This appears to be largely based on the recent surge we had highlighted in ETF buying of silver, in which total holdings are the highest since August 2017, when silver prices were at $16.90. That said, we continue to see room for further outperformance in silver over gold.

Gold Prices Remain Bullish, Silver Prices Continues to Outperform Gold

Silver Price Chart: Daily Timeframe (Sep 2018 – Jul 2019)

Gold Prices Remain Bullish, Silver Prices Continues to Outperform Gold

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX