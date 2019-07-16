UK Jobs Data Fails to Cheer Up GBP Pairs, Focus on Carney Speech

Never miss a story from Daniela Sabin Hathorn

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Daniela Sabin Hathorn

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Sterling (GBP) Talking Points:

  • UK jobs data provides mixed sentiment as wages manage to grow but claimant change is higher than expected
  • Tory leadership race drags on the uncertainty around Brexit, GBP confidence deteriorates
  • GBPUSD and EURGBP continue to head lower towards year-lows/highs with further volatility expected

GBP was losing some ground in the beginning of the morning session in anticipation of UK jobs data. Both GBPUSD and EURGBP were heading towards their year lows and highs experienced in January signalling that investors anticipated the data to show a deterioration in the jobs market as the UK political landscape continues to deteriorate investor confidence.

PRICE CHART: GBPUSD SLIDES IN ANTICIPATION OF JOBS DATA (5-MIN CHART)

UK Jobs Data Fails to Cheer Up GBP Pairs, Focus on Carney Speech

The UK unemployment rate remains at 3.8%, its lowest level in 45 years, and wage growth has picked up after three months of stagnation. Average earnings were up 3.6% in May, up from 3.4% in the previous month and above expectations of 3.1%, and earnings including bonus was up 3.4% in the same month. Adjusted for inflation, weekly earnings were up 1.7% and 1.5% including bonus, which shows that wages managed to grow in May after wage change adjusted for inflation had remained unchanged for 3 months. But the overall data was mixed as the 3-month employment change for the month of May was 28k, well below expectations of 45k, whilst the jobless claims change in the month of June was 38k, a figure much higher than expected, which kept GBP from recovering its pre-announcement losses. But a weaker pound will continue to provide support to UK equities, playing in to the global risk appetite which remains solid, and could provide a boost to UK exports.

Further moves in GBP pairs can be expected as BoE Governor Mark Carney speaks at a panel in Paris at 1200 GMT.

Brexit Uncertainty Continues to Loom

The ongoing Tory leadership change continues to dampen sentiment in the British economy as both candidates seem set to deliver Brexit on October 31, regardless of the terms of the withdrawal. Despite Jeremy Hunt being less stern about his Brexit stance, both him and front-runner Boris Johnson are believed to back a no-deal Brexit if no amendment to the withdrawal agreement with the EU can be reached by the October deadline, which is keeping markets on edge.

The risks Brexit pose to the British economy have been further acknowledged by the BoE as they seem set to change their forward guidance as “a global trade war and a No Deal Brexit remain growing possibilities”. The BoE may abandon their intention to hike rates to adapt their policy to other Central Banks around the globe, which are turning dovish with expectations of rate cuts to come from most them.

Recommended Reading

Eurozone Debt Crisis: How to Trade Future Disasters – Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor

KEY TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst

To contact Daniela, email her at Daniela.Sabin@ig.com

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin