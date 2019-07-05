USD Rises on Firm NFP Report, 50bps Fed Rate Cut Bets Plunge

NFP Analysis and Talking Points

US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 224 k in June , beating expectations of 160 k expected; Prior month revised Lower

US Average Hourly Earnings fell short of consensus

Markets Pullback on Bets of a 50bps Federal Reserve Rate Cut at the July Meeting

DATA RECAP

US NFP 224k vs. Exp. 160k (Prev. 75k, Rev. 72k)

Unemployment Rate 3.7% Exp. 3.6% (Prev. 3.6%)

Average Earnings M/M 0.2% Exp. 0.3% (Prev. 0.3%)

Average Earnings Y/Y 3.1% Exp. 3.2% (Prev. 3.1%)

NFP Report Review

US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported total nonfarm payroll (NFP) employment expanded by a 224k jobs in June, beating expectations of 160k. Alongside this, the headline figure for the prior month saw a downward revision to 72k from 75k, while the unemployment rate had ticked up to 3.7%, although this had been due to the rise in the participation rate.

Wage Growth Eases

The Fed focussed wage data rose missed analyst estimates with the monthly reading showing a 0.2% rise vs Exp. 0.3%, which kept the yearly rate at 3.1%. Overall, the report was relatively robust, which in turn has seen Fed rate cut bets price out the likelihood of a 50bps rate cut at the July meeting, however, continues to fully price in a 25bps rate cut.

Market Response

The robust jobs reports saw a firmer US Dollar across the board, while US Treasury yields also edged higher with the 10yr yield breaking above 2%. Consequently, gold prices have pushed lower with the precious metal making a break below $1400 as markets scale back on bets of a 50bps Fed rate cut.

USD Price Chart: 1-minute time frame (Intra-day)

