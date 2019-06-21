Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

TALKING POINTS – USDNOK FORECAST, NORGES BANK, CRUDE OIL PRICES

  • USDNOK breaks critical 18-month rising support
  • Norges Bank continues to express hawkish outlook
  • Slower global growth may undermine rate hike cycle

See our free guide to learn how to use economic news in your trading strategy!

USDNOK plunged over one percent and broke through a 15-month rising support channel after the Norges Bank raised the benchmark interest rate to 1.25 percent and hinted at a future hike in 2019. Central Bank Governor Oystein Olsen said the decision to hike was unanimous across the board and said that growth in 2020 will be stronger than previously forecasted.

USDNOK Plunges After Norges Bank Raises Rates, Hints at Future Hikes in 2019

Chart Showing USDNOK

USDNOK’s sharp decline began after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced the decision to hold rates and radiated dovish tones that sent the US Dollar lower. USDNOK’s descent began at the FOMC meeting and was amplified by the Norges Bank’s hawkish outlook. The culprit behind the June 20 candle’s plunge appears to be a divergence in monetary policy between both central banks and broader weakness in the Greenback.

Several inflation and GDP forecasts were all revised upward, lending to credence to the notion that the central bank has a strong case for remaining hawkish. Most of its peers in developed economies are halting or reversing their rate hike cycles as the world economy slows. Norges Bank officials have expressed concern about global developments and hinted that it could impact monetary policy.

Norway’s petroleum-based economy is exposed to violent changes in risk appetite due to the fickle nature of crude oil prices and their sensitivity to shifts in global demand. Furthermore, due to the Nordic country’s strong reliance on healthy European growth, crumbling economic prospects may weigh hurt Norwegian exports and could undermine the Krone.

Looking ahead, Euro Area PMI will be published, though the recent release of the German ZEW survey suggests producers’ assessment of future growth prospects are pessimistic. The data came only shortly after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank is ready to re-introduce rate cuts and possibly QE if prevailing economic circumstances continue to deteriorate.

NOK TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter