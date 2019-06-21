Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Continues; Consolidation Needed Before Next Push

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook, Chart and Analysis:

Bitcoin continues to move higher with sellers brushed aside.

Bitcoin dominance nears 2019 high, will altcoins play catch-up?

The five-month Bitcoin rally continues with prices back to levels seen 13-months ago as buyers continue to dominate the market. The daily chart shows just two red daily candles in the last 11 sessions in which the value of BTC has jumped more than $2,000. Bitcoin’s market dominance also continues to grow and is nearing a six-month high as market volume picks-up. This pick-up in market cap may lead to a wider market rally as investors look to diversify into other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin currently trades around $9,725 with initial resistance pegged at $9,957, the May 2018 swing-high, ahead of the psychological $10,000 that offers little technical resistance but may be a level for short-term traders. Above here, and the chart remains positive, there is little in the way before $11,671 and $11,968. To reach these levels Bitcoin will need a period of consolidation and may well see a short-term sell-off to shake out loose holders. While this is by no means certain, traders need to be wary, especially ahead of the weekend.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (January 2018 – June 21, 2019)

