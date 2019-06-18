Market sentiment analysis:

Investors are still opting for safe havens such as gold and the Japanese Yen

However, stock markets remain steady, suggesting that risk aversion is not worsening.

Trader confidence patchy

Safe havens such as gold and the Japanese Yen remain in demand against an unhelpful backdrop for riskier assets as the continuing US-China trade war and the flare-up of tensions in the Gulf continue to unnerve traders.

Gold Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (August 13, 2018 – June 18, 2019)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

However, there are still no signs of panic, with global stock markets holding their ground.

In this webinar, I discussed trading sentiment, looked at the charts of the major assets and ran through the confidence statistics on the calendar this week, as well as the IG Client Sentiment data.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex