Asian Stocks Talking Points:

Asian equity trade was mixed to start the week

Major economic data was lacking, leaving markets to look forward to the Fed

The Dollar made some gains after strong retail figures last week

Find out what retail foreign exchange investors make of your favorite currency’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

Asia Pacific stocks were mixed to start a week which will probably be dominated economically by Wednesday’s monetary policy statement from the Federal Reserve.

The central bank is not expected to cut interest rates this month but futures markets still evince strong expectations that it will next month, despite the strength of domestic retail sales data seen on Friday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Sang managed gains of the order of 0.5% a day after large crowds gathered to demand the resignation of the Special Administrative Region’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she suspended a controversial extradition bill. Protesters want it withdrawn altogether.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.1%, while the ASX 200 slipped by 0.2%.

The US Dollar continued to gain from those strong retail numbers last week. Its Australian counterpart edged higher but remains within sight of the five-month low set on Friday. Australian bond yields hit record lows last week as markets moved to price in further rate cuts from the Reserve Bank.

AUD/USD remains well within the sharp daily-chart downtrend channel which has bounded its fall from June 7’s highs.

Even a clear break above this would see the pair well below the still dominant downtrend which has capped trade since the start of last year.

Crude oil prices made further gains and held them after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the country will take all necessary actions to guarantee safe navigation in Middle Eastern waters following attacks on tankers off Oman last week.

Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!