CAD Outperforms as Crude Oil Soars, AUD Down Under on RBA Rate Cut Risk - US Market Open

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –CAD Outperforms as Crude Oil Soars, AUD Down Under on RBA Rate Cut Risk

DailyFX Q2 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

Crude Oil: Brent and WTI crude futures soared throughout the European session, gaining as much as 3% following reports that there has been an incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which two oil tankers had been reportedly attacked, according to Reuters. In turn, the build up of tensions in the Middle East has seen oil prices firmer amid rising geopolitical risk premium. Subsequently, this had spilled into FX markets with the Canadian Dollar the notable outperformer in the G10 space.

GBP: First round of UK leadership contest saw Boris Johnson top the polls by a wide margin at 114 votes, while second and third place went to Jeremy Hunt (43) and Michael Gove (37). In reaction to the result, the Pound had edged lower albeit very marginally as Boris Johnson had a larger than expected number of votes, however, the move had been pared almost immediately.

AUD: The Antipodeans are underperforming this morning and most notably the Australian Dollar following the employment report overnight. While the employment change beat expectations, the gains had largely been driven by part-time work, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.2% vs. Exp. 5.1%. Consequently, given that the relatively weak jobs report, money markets now see a 75% chance of a cut at the July meeting, thus keeping AUDUSD on the backfoot.

CAD Outperforms as Crude Oil Soars, AUD Down Under on RBA Rate Cut Risk - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Thomson Reuters

IG Client Sentiment

CAD Outperforms as Crude Oil Soars, AUD Down Under on RBA Rate Cut Risk - US Market Open

How to use IG Client Sentiment to Improve Your Trading

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) Price - Bullish Momentum Slows, Support Strengthens” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. Crude Oil Prices Spike on Possible Oil Tanker Attack in Gulf of Oman” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. Gold Price and Silver Outlook Dented by Wall of Resistance” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX