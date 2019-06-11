Crude Oil Price Outlook - OPEC Support Confronts Technical Resistance

Never miss a story from Nick Cawley

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Nick Cawley

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Crude Oil Price Chart and Analysis:

  • OPEC still trying to get Russia to commit to ongoing production cuts.
  • Technical set-up remains a negative bias.

The Brand New DailyFX Q2 2019 Trading Forecast and Guides are Available to Download Now!!

How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies & Tips.

Crude Oil Needs a Fresh Driver

Crude oil opens within Monday’s $2 range and is likely to remain constrained in the short-term as OPEC continues to discuss extending the current production cuts. While most members are said to be onboard, Russia is still considering supporting cuts that have been in place since the start of the year and while they recognise the risks of over-production, energy minister Novak said that Russia would look at how events develop through June before committing to a further extension.

While the cessation of trade hostilities between Mexico and the US gave oil a small bid, the ongoing clash between the US and China will begin to ramp up in the next couple of weeks when additional tariffs will be introduced by the US. Global growth currently remains weak and further hostilities between two of the world’s largest economies will press down on oil.

The latest daily chart shows oil little changed but with a negative bias. Crude remains below the important 200-day moving average, while the 20-day ma has just fallen through the longer-term ma, highlighting current bearish momentum. There is little in the way of support to stop crude re-testing the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $60.63/bbl. before the June 5, multi-month, low comes into focus. Crude has moved out of oversold territory, after hitting extremes in late May and earlier this month. To the upside, $63.50/bbl. before a tight zone between $64.90/bbl. and $65.80/bbl.

WTI vs Brent: Top 5 Differences Between WTI and Brent Crude Oil

Crude Oil Daily Price Chart (June 2018 – June 11, 2019)

Crude Oil Price Outlook - OPEC Support Confronts Technical Resistance

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on crude oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.