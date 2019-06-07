USD Drops on Weak NFP Report, Fed Rate Cut Bets Rising

NFP Analysis and Talking Points

US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 75 k in May , missing expectations of 185 k expected; Prior month revised Lower

US Average Hourly Earnings falls short of consensus

Markets Raise Bets of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

DATA RECAP

US NFP 75k vs. Exp. 185k (Prev. 263k, Rev. 224)

Unemployment Rate 3.6% Exp. 3.6% (Prev. 3.6%)

Average Earnings M/M 0.2% Exp. 0.3% (Prev. 0.2%)

Average Earnings Y/Y 3.1% Exp. 3.2% (Prev. 3.2%)

NFP Report Review

US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported total nonfarm payroll (NFP) employment expanded by a 75k jobs in May, missing expectations of 185k. Alongside this, the headline figure for the prior month saw a downward revision to 224k from 263k, while the unemployment rate remained at the 3.6%.

Wage Growth Eases

The Fed focussed wage data rose missed analyst estimates with the monthly reading showing a 0.1% rise vs Exp. 0.2%, which took the yearly rate to 3.1%. Overall, the disappointing report will further fuel expectations that the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates in the near-term.

Market Response

The soft jobs reports saw a weaker US Dollar across the board, while US Treasury yields also edged lower. Consequently, gold prices have pushed higher with the precious metal hovering around 2019 highs as markets raise bets of a Fed rate cut.

USD Price Chart: 1-minute time frame (Intra-day)

