Brent Crude Risks Breaking Through $60

Brent Crude Risks Breaking Through $60

The oil market continues to remain soft as the bearish bias towards risk assets in light of rising concerns of a global slowdown weighs on the energy market. Consequently, Brent crude futures are at risk of breaking below $60 for the first time since the beginning of the year as fears mount over a potential hit to consumption growth. Coinciding with the move lower in the spot market, the Brent futures curve has also seen a pullback from its steep backwardation (6-month spreads are now at $1.80 from a prior $4.30), providing an increasing sense that trade war fears are outweighing potential supply side related risks.

What is Brent Crude Backwardation?

Elsewhere, reports that Norwegian oil workers have struck a wage deal with employers today had led to a strike being avoided, which would have cut production by 440kbpd. Subsequently, keeping a lid on any bounce in the energy complex. As such, focus is on the psychological $60 handle to provide a floor for oil prices.

Hedge funds have continued to exit their bullish positioning in the Brent crude oil with net longs dropping by a sizeable 40k lots amid the capitulation in oil prices throughout May. Consequently, the ratio of long/short positioning has almost halved from over 2 weeks ago to 8:1 (Prev. 15:1) with risks of a further liquidation of long Brent positioning on the horizon. (COT Commodity report)

Brent Crude Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Aug 2018 – Jun 2019)

Oil Impact on FX

Net Oil Importers: These countries tend to be worse off when the price of oil rises. This includes, KRW, ZAR, INR, TRY, EUR, CNY, IDR, JPY

Net Oil Exporters: These counties tend to benefit when the price of oil rises. This includes RUB, CAD, MXN, NOK.

