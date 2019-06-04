Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps, Longer-Term Bullish Momentum Likely

Never miss a story from Nick Cawley

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Outlook, Chart and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off after last week’s fresh one-year high.
  • Weekly chart needs to close above $8,481.

IG Client Sentiment Datashows how retail are positioned in a variety of cryptocurrencies. See how daily and weekly positioning can affect our trading bias. Bitcoin (BTC) trade data shows 79.2% of traders are net-long, a strong contrarian bearish signal. However, recent daily and weekly changes in sentiment suggest a mixed trading bias.

Bitcoin (BTC) Sell-off After Heavy Gains

Volatility has returned to the crypto-currency space in the last six months with Bitcoin up nearly $6,000 since its mid-December nadir around $3,120. Trading ranges, and volume, have increased sharply over the last month, suggesting that active traders are back in the market. While bears control the market today, a medium- to longer-term bullish outlook remains in place, although further short-term losses cannot be discounted. While the series of lower highs was broken in early April, the break above the July 25 high print at $8,481 broke another old lower high, but further consolidation above this level is needed before fresh gains can be made.

Sharp rallies and subsequent sell-offs are common place in the crypto-space and a further sell-off to around $7,500 may stall further selling. A period of consolidation is required before any fresh upside momentum can take over. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is currently back below the 20-day moving average for the first time in a month and should be watched closely. The 50- and 200-day moving averages are supportive of further gains, while the CCI indicator is at its lowest level in a month.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (July 2018 – June 4, 2019)

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish??