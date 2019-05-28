EURUSD at Risk from EU/Italian Collision Course, South African Rand Slammed - US Market Open

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –EURUSD at Risk from EU/Italian Collision Course, South African Rand Slammed
DailyFX Q2 2019 FX Trading Forecasts
EUR: Italian budget concerns are back on the rise, after the EU threatened Italy with a $3-4bln fine for breaking EU budget rules. As such, Bund-BTP spreads are back on the rise at 285bps, which in turn has seen the Italian Banking Index come under notable pressure throughout the session. However, despite the rising risk of a confrontation between Italy and the EU, the Euro remains somewhat muted with the currency holding below the 1.12 handle.
CAD: The Canadian Dollar is on the defensive with marginal losses of 0.2% as wider bond spreads and softer oil prices weigh on the currency. Consequently, USDCAD is back towards the higher end of its 1-month range ahead of tomorrow’s BoC meeting.
ZAR: The South African Rand came under notable selling pressure, falling over 1.5% against the greenback as focus shifts towards President Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement. The move lower in the Rand stemmed from reports that David Mabuza looks set to be re-appointed, raising questions over Ramaphosa’s efforts to tackle corruption, given that Mabuza has previously been linked to a series of scandals.
Source: DailyFX, Thomson Reuters
DailyFX Economic Calendar: – North American Releases
How to use IG Client Sentiment to Improve Your Trading
WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY
- “Gold Price Needs Stimulus, Silver Price Weighed by Lower Highs” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
- “COT Report: Gold Net Longs Slashed, Copper Shorts Peaking, Oil Bulls Scale Back” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
- “GBP Price Outlook: Downtrend Still in Place After European Elections” by Martin Essex, MSTA , Analyst and Editor
- “Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX