Gold Prices Maintain Downtrend, However, Pivotal Support Holds

Gold Price Analysis and Talking Points:

Gold Prices Remain in Downtrend, However, Key Support Holds

Clients Raise Net Long Positioning

Gold prices have managed to hold above the double bottom at $1266, however, as the US Dollar marches towards its YTD peak, the precious metal may well see a return towards $1266. However, while it is unclear that the precious metal will break below, if indeed this was to take place, eyes would be on the 50% Fib level at $1262, before the psychological $1250 handle. Although, having managed to consolidate above the 2019 low for the time being, we don’t rule out a retest of resistance stemming from the descending trendline at $1282 given that risk sentiment remains fragile, thus underpinning the safe-haven asset.

IG Client Positioning | Clients Increased Net Long Positioning

Ttrader data shows 80.6% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.15 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.8% higher than yesterday and 10.0% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.3% lower than yesterday and 27.7% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Spot Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Spot Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

GOLD PRICE CHART: Daily Time-Frame (Mar 2018-May 2019)

