Market sentiment news and analysis:

The US has eased trade restrictions on Chinese technology company Huawei temporarily, boosting market confidence.

However, sentiment remains poor on fears that the US-China trade dispute could yet escalate further.

Market confidence lifted by US easing of curbs on Huawei

Trader sentiment has improved Tuesday on news that the US has granted Huawei a license to buy US goods until August 19 but confidence remains poor as the US-China trade dispute rumbles on.

In this webinar, I looked at the charts of the major currencies, stock markets and commodities, at the sentiment indicators likely to influence markets for the rest of the week and at the latest positioning data.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below, via email at martin.essex@ig.com or on Twitter @MartinSEssex