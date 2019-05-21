Gold Prices Tests 2019 Lows, GBPUSD Recovers on EURGBP Drop - US Market Open

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

MARKET DEVELOPMENT –Gold Prices Tests 2019 Lows, GBPUSD Recovers on EURGBP Drop

DailyFX Q2 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

GBP: The Pound has made a slight recovery from intra-day lows (1.2686) to reclaim the 1.27 handle as EURGBP pulls back from the 200DMA situated at 0.8792, which in turn could see the cross end its record win streak. However, the outlook remains soft for the Pound, given the continued turmoil in UK politics. Elsewhere, UK data surprised to the downside as the CBI reported that new orders had fallen to the lowest level since the October 2016 as UK manufacturers remain concerned over the ongoing Brexit uncertainty. UK inflation to be released tomorrow, although, data remains on the side-lines.

AUD: Gains in the Australian Dollar were faded after the RBA Governor explicitly stated that the central bank has an easing bias, something we have flagged for some time now (full story). Governor Lowe highlighted that lower rates would support employment and help lift inflation towards target, as a reminder, the RBA stated that a rate cut scenario would need to see inflation remain weak, while the unemployment rate would need to tick up, as such, with this being the case, a rate cut looks set to take place at the June 4th meeting. Alongside this, given the continued uncertainty regarding the trade war tensions between the US and China, the outlook remains soft for AUDJPY.

Gold: Equity markets are slightly firmer this morning after the US announced that they would provide a temporary ease on Huawei restrictions. Consequently, Gold prices have edged lower, having a made a technical break below trendline support from the 2018 low, which in turn could see a test of the 2019 low ($1266).

Gold Prices Tests 2019 Lows, GBPUSD Recovers on EURGBP Drop - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX, Thomson Reuters

DailyFX Economic Calendar: – North American Releases

Gold Prices Tests 2019 Lows, GBPUSD Recovers on EURGBP Drop - US Market Open

IG Client Sentiment

Gold Prices Tests 2019 Lows, GBPUSD Recovers on EURGBP Drop - US Market Open

How to use IG Client Sentiment to Improve Your Trading

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Price Sell-Off Continues, Silver Price Hits a Six-Month Low” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. AUDUSD Risks Return to Flash Crash Lows as RBA Commits to Rate Cut” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  3. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY & Gold Price Levels in Play” by Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
  4. Euro Price Slide Set to Continue as European Elections Draw Closer” by Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
  5. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX