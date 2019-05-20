Gold Price Sell-Off Continues, Silver Price Hits a Six-Month Low

Never miss a story from Nick Cawley

Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG) Price Analysis and Charts.

  • Gold (XAU) eyes a cluster of support.
  • Silver (XAG) makes afresh 2019 low as buyers disappear.

Gold (XAU) Needs to Support to Hold

The sell-off on gold continues with the precious metal down around $30 in less than a week. Gold is under pressure from a resurgent US dollar, buoyed by last Friday’s Uni of Michigan data which smashed expectations and hit a multi-year high. The important 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,287/oz. failed to provide any support when broken last week, while the $1,287 - $1,281/oz. zone made up of old horizontal support is being tested now. A clear break and close below opens the way to the recent double bottom around $1,266/oz. which is currently being guarded by the 200-day moving average at $1,268.6/oz. Below here the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,262/oz heaves into view.

Gold (XAU) Daily Price Chart (August 2018 – May 20, 2019)

Silver (XAG) Nears a Fresh Six-Month Low

Another precious metal under heavy selling pressure. Silver is now at levels last seen in early December last year and is over 11% lower since making its recent high of $16.21/oz. in late February. The downtrend since the late-February high continues to be respected and it is possible that silver completely retraces all the way back down to the November 14 low at $13.89/oz. Psychological support at $14.00/oz. may slow the decline, while the CCI indicator shows that the market is extremely oversold.

Silver (XAG) Daily Price Chart (August 2018 - May 20, 2019)

IG Client Sentiment data show that retail traders are 79.1% net-long gold, a bearish contrarian indicator. Recent daily and weekly sentiment shifts give us a stronger bearish contrarian bias.

--- Written by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst

