US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Surges to Fresh Yearly High

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2021-08-19 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Make or Break Time for Bulls - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-19 17:35:00
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets Through Trend Support- Cable Risk
2021-08-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (AUG) Actual: -8 Expected: -7 Previous: -7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • Weekly initial US jobless claims data came above expectations. Some 348k unemployment claims were filed last week, compared to a 363k estimate https://t.co/iDBGHxoAIm
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Gfk Consumer Confidence (AUG) due at 23:01 GMT (15min) Expected: -7 Previous: -7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-19
  • RBNZ Gov. Orr: - October is a live meeting for rates - We intend to normalize rates over the coming years $NZD
  • RBNZ Gov. Orr: - Covid cases alone will not prevent a rate hike - Inflation and employment must be prioritized
  • The price of oil slips to a fresh weekly low ($65.04) despite a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Ig6gegxWS0 https://t.co/Je9DkMcBXV
  • Learn more about the ins and outs of Head and Shoulders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/head-and-shoulders-pattern.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • US Dollar strength dragging the cable lower, bringing the July swing low at 1.3572 firmly into sight $GBPUSD https://t.co/36ZWjL1iNP
  • Now that is one clean looking Head & Shoulders! (as expected, see link below) Full #CAD tech outlook to come later today, stay tuned! #CanadianDollar #Loonie https://t.co/VihNICw0OH https://t.co/6ipAnAPm96
  • Intensifying Fed taper talk, which has reinvigorated the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), is doing no favors for bullion either. Getyour $XAU market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/f26thPbvjQ https://t.co/6Rfy44gUR4
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Surges to Fresh Yearly High

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Surges to Fresh Yearly High

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR STRENGTH ACCELERATING USD/CAD BREAKOUT, AUD/USD PLUNGE

Advertisement

US Dollar bulls staged a forceful move during Thursday’s trading session. The Greenback strengthened against virtually all major FX peers such as the Euro, Sterling, Aussie, and Loonie. Broad-based US Dollar gains helped the DXY Index invalidate key resistance and soar to a fresh yearly high above the 93.50-price level.

USD/CAD and AUD/USD have reflected US Dollar strength in particular recently with mounting global growth concerns weighing negatively on commodity currencies and fueling safe-haven demand. In fact, both the Canadian Dollar and Australian Dollar now trade at their weakest levels relative to the US Dollar since February 2021 and November 2020, respectively. Intensifying Fed taper talk has likely helped propel the US Dollar broadly higher as well, though uncertainty surrounding the timing and scope of tapering remains.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (APR 2019 TO AUG 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The DXY Index closing above technical resistance at the 93.35-price level this week could open up the door to further gains. As such, US Dollar bulls might have their sights set on the 94.65-price level highlighted on the weekly chart above.

This is an area of confluence underpinned by the March 2020 swing low, September 2020 swing high, and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the DXY Index’s pandemic trading range. Failure to maintain altitude at current levels into week-end has potential to see US Dollar bears fade recent strength and search for support around the 92.00-handle.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges USDCAD AUDUSD

USD/CAD overnight implied volatility has crept higher owing to the latest breakout above the 1.2800-price level. More volatility for this pair is expected on Friday in light of event risk detailed on the economic calendar. Specifically, Canadian retail sales and housing price index are scheduled for release at 12:30 GMT while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is slated to give a speech at 15:00 GMT. USD/CAD overnight implied volatility of 8.6% is above its 20-day average reading of 6.3% and ranks in the top 91st percentile of measurements taken over the last 12-months.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
US Dollar Outlook: Inflation Data Make-or-Break for DXY
2021-08-10 22:05:00
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
US Dollar Outlook: NFP Report Set to Sway Fed Taper Timeline
2021-08-05 22:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
US Dollar Outlook: Fed Decision Due – Will it Spark Fireworks?
2021-07-27 22:15:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY In Focus as Inflation Data Looms
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY In Focus as Inflation Data Looms
2021-07-12 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish