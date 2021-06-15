US Dollar Outlook: USD Volatility to Rise with Fed Decision Due

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-06-15 18:15:00
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-15 18:00:00
Dow and S&P 500 Diverge Ahead of FOMC, Dollar Holds as Gold and Yields Slide
2021-06-15 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Retreats to Support Ahead of Pivotal FOMC Meeting
2021-06-15 20:00:00
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-06-15 18:15:00
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
USD/JPY Eyes June High Ahead of FOMC amid Recovery in US Yields
2021-06-15 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 US-Russia Meeting due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: ¥-91.2B Previous: ¥255.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (APR) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: 8% Previous: -2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-15
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/cRN0o4UY39
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with70% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (+2.16%) and materials (+0.39%) outperformed, whereas communication services (-0.94%) and information technology (-0.74%) trailed behind. https://t.co/TbG00AI7Nx
  • US Dollar Outlook: USD Volatility to Rise with Fed Decision Due -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2021/06/15/us-dollar-outlook-usd-volatility-to-rise-with-fed-decision-due.html $DXY #FOMC #Forex https://t.co/ibLirXLpBI
  • The US Dollar continues to see varied performance against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD is consolidating. USD/THB may bounce. USD/IDR and USD/PHP could continue lower.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Ccvcy93t5X https://t.co/ccBTxJG4gJ
  • With the FOMC decision dead ahead, the $SKEW 'tail risk' indicator has pushed to the highest reading on record (back to 1989). Overtook the previous Aug 2018 peak. Here it is overlaid on $SPX https://t.co/s0SNSwqdw8
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/57LSd00yy2
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uVtgTCeFQk
US Dollar Outlook: USD Volatility to Rise with Fed Decision Due

US Dollar Outlook: USD Volatility to Rise with Fed Decision Due

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION HINGES ON UPCOMING FED ANNOUNCEMENT

  • US Dollar has lacked direction so far this week as traders await Wednesday’s Fed decision
  • Federal Reserve officials will give markets an updated dot plot and economic projections
  • DXY Index tagged its 50-day simple moving average likely due to fears of FOMC tapering

The US Dollar had another uneventful session with the broader DXY Index little changed on Tuesday. General lack of direction for USD price action so far this week is likely due to high-impact event risk posed by the Fed announcement on tap for release tomorrow. The Federal Reserve will publish its interest rate decision Wednesday, 16 June at 18:00 GMT alongside updated economic projections and fresh dot plots from FOMC officials.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (18 JANUARY TO 15 JUNE 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Since I noted that US Dollar outlook seemed tilted to the upside three weeks ago, we have seen the DXY Index stage a decent rebound to test the underbelly of its 50-day simple moving average. Perhaps the move is explained by traders unwinding their bearish bets and positioning for the risk of a hawkish shift in Fed policy.

That said, potential shifts in the Fed dot plot and language around ‘substantial further progress’ will likely be major focal points for markets and where the US Dollar heads next. I suspect the odds are favorable for the Fed to announce the start of taper timeline discussions, which would stand to boost the US Dollar. The initial reaction could putter out, however, if Fed Chair Powell softens the blow with patient and confident rhetoric.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCAD AUDUSD

This ‘rip-then-dip’ scenario for the US Dollar is supported by relatively muted overnight implied volatility readings. Similarly, FX options traders pricing in comparatively-low event risk for the Fed meeting points to the likelihood that the central bank will leave monetary policy largely unchanged. To that end, if the Federal Reserve opts to echo its transitory inflation narrative, there will likely be a bearish reaction by the US Dollar.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Snaps Lower; US Dollar Volatility to Rise as NFPs Loom
AUD/USD Snaps Lower; US Dollar Volatility to Rise as NFPs Loom
2021-06-03 22:25:00
USD/JPY Jumps to Monthly High, US Dollar Eyes PCE Inflation Due
USD/JPY Jumps to Monthly High, US Dollar Eyes PCE Inflation Due
2021-05-27 22:35:00
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Look to PMI Data & Yields
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY Look to PMI Data & Yields
2021-05-20 22:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Hammered as Treasury Yields Ebb
2021-05-18 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR