Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
EUR/USD Rate Reserves Ahead of May High with NFP Report on Tap
2021-06-03 15:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break of March High Negates Double Top Formation
2021-06-03 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Soar on Demand Hopes, US Inventories and Jobs Data Eyed
2021-06-03 07:07:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Rolling Over
2021-06-03 12:30:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Threatened Ahead of US NFP - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-03 14:40:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - June 2021: Best Month of Year for AUD, CAD, & NZD
2021-06-03 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Ranges Hold Ahead of US Payrolls Data
2021-06-03 08:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
  • AUD/USD Snaps Lower; US Dollar Volatility to Rise as NFPs Loom -via @DailyFX The US Dollar strengthened notably and sent $AUDUSD plummeting on Thursday, but what's in store for #NFP data due tomorrow? Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2021/06/03/aud-usd-snaps-lower-us-dollar-volatility-to-rise-as-nfps-loom.html #Forex #Trading
  • Natural gas is on track to record its second weekly price gain. Strong export figures have helped underpin prices and remain in focus, but short-term weather and inventory drivers may inject volatility. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/7QzeEvux1h https://t.co/LTtjoEeFSz
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.47% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.62% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.62% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KvsaFIBLLb
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.13% Gold: -1.97% Silver: -2.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6rzd0QuKQT
  • The June FOMC meeting is under two weeks away, and it’s becoming evident that policymakers are beginning to lay the foundation for initial QE tapering efforts. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/69rMrgNHzu https://t.co/m1N8o8LA2D
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 81.67%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fVZkGs8X1I
  • The price of oil climbs to a fresh yearly high ($69.40) even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to gradually restore production. Get your #crudeoil market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/bgmtcy5Rhi https://t.co/J2H6P2yb5X
  • Fed's Williams: - Given the economy's strength and favorable market conditions, it's time to unwind corporate bond holdings - Fed can tweak rate control toolkit if needed
  • Fed's Williams: - I see supply chain issues being worked out in the coming months - Inflation indexes that have been trimmed indicate more modest increases
  • Fed's Williams: - I do not believe that now is the right moment to act - Some of the recent price increases are just reversals of previous price decreases
AUD/USD Snaps Lower; US Dollar Volatility to Rise as NFPs Loom

AUD/USD Snaps Lower; US Dollar Volatility to Rise as NFPs Loom

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR STRENGTH SENDS AUD/USD PLUMMETING; NFP REPORT EYED

FX markets saw some heightened activity during Thursday’s trading session driven by a big influx of US Dollar strength. The broader DXY Index spiked 0.65% to its highest level since 14 May as the US Dollar felt buying pressure across the board of major currency pairs. US Dollar strength was notable against the Aussie in particular with AUD/USD plunging 93-pips on the day.

AUD/USD price action trades well below the 0.7700-handle now, which appears to provide confirmation of the bearish head and shoulders pattern we flagged two weeks ago. This could suggest AUD/USD is primed to weaken further, though it will likely be important to keep tabs of the fundamental drivers catalyzing the move.

The Australian Dollar has faced fresh headwinds recently amid dovish RBA rhetoric while the US Dollar has seen waves of demand due to mounting Fed taper risk.Not to mention, IG Client Sentiment data on AUD/USD trader positioning alludes to potential for more follow-through to the downside as well.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK - US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges AUDUSD EURUSD USDJPY USDCAD GBPUSD

Nevertheless, outlook for AUD/USD and the broader US Dollar likely hinges on the upcoming release of nonfarm payrolls and how the monthly jobs report sways the Fed taper debate. NFPs are scheduled to cross market wires Friday, 04 June at 12:30 GMT. As such, overnight US Dollar implied volatility readings have perked up quite a bit.

Notably better-than-expected NFP data would likely correspond with broad-based US Dollar strength. On the other hand, if NFPs miss consensus forecast, the US Dollar could whipsaw back lower as bears look to fade recent strength. Ultimately, I will be keeping an eye out for the direction of Treasury yields as a positively-correlated bellwether to where USD price action heads next.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Forecast: Inflation, Fed Taper Debate, Yields are Key

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

