EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-27 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
USD/JPY Jumps to Monthly High, US Dollar Eyes PCE Inflation Due
2021-05-27 22:35:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-27 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Unemployment Rate (APR) Actual: 2.8% Expected: 2.7% Previous: 2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • Bitcoin's recovery from the psychological 30,000 level was interrupted by negative headlines out of Iran. However, the cryptocurrency's technical posture suggest the ride higher may continue. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/8mNEu4JLcF https://t.co/tIjHeEQcN7
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Unemployment Rate (APR) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.7% Previous: 2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-27
  • RBNZ Governor Orr says inflation expectations well anchored - BBG
  • My Friday market video covering outlier volatility in AMC and Yen crosses with discussion on whether PCE deflator (Fed's inflation indicator) can fend off holiday liquidity for the Dollar is available (article to follow in a little while) https://t.co/LrS0QvowER
  • The Euro has been in a near-term uptrend since April, but momentum seems to be fading as retail traders increase upside exposure in EUR/USD. What are key levels to watch ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/i6LoWzGprH https://t.co/sJkr0f2e7f
  • Ohio Republican Davidson: More clarity on crypto regulation is needed #BTC #Bitcoin $BTCUSD
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/1QPFiasBpf
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1LBD2cSpej
  • Cryptocurrencies have started to show recovery but that appears to be uneven with Ethereum showing greater strength than Bitcoin. Get your #cryptocurrenices market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/lkP7S9zNGC https://t.co/KVicfQUHhR
USD/JPY Jumps to Monthly High, US Dollar Eyes PCE Inflation Due

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/JPY PULLED HIGHER WITH YIELDS AS MARKETS AWAIT PCE INFLATION DATA

  • US Dollar traded mixed and left the DXY Index little changed on Thursday
  • USD/JPY surged 70-pips as Treasury yields ticked higher ahead of PCE data
  • The Yen weakened broadly and likely exacerbated recent USD/JPY strength

The US Dollar finished Thursday’s trading session practically flat gauging by the DXY Index. US Dollar price action was a mixed bag across the board of major currency pairs with strength against the Yen largely offsetting weakness versus the Sterling. Treasury yields climbed for the second day in a row with the ten-year extending its rebound off Wednesday’s swing low to 5.4-basis points. Bond yields stayed perky even after strong demand was seen for today’s $62-billion seven-year Treasury auction.

This likely helped propel USD/JPY to a fresh monthly high, though the bid arguably looked exacerbated by a broadly softer Yen. Perhaps news that the MSCI Global Standard Index is removing 29 Japanese listings weighed negatively on the Yen and positively on JPY-crosses. That said, the latest advance by USD/JPY seems to have invalidated its bearish descending trendline as bulls wrestle back control.

USD/JPY PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (25 DEC 2020 TO 27 MAY 2021)

USDJPY Price Chart US Dollar to Yen Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

USD/JPY price action is trading comfortably above its 50-day simple moving average as well. The latest influx of USD/JPY buying pressure has also coincided with a bullish MACD crossover and expansion of its Bollinger Band. The Dollar-Yen could be headed toward year-to-date highs now after eclipsing technical resistance posed by the 13 May swing high. Nevertheless, the direction of USD/JPY likely still hinges on Treasury yield volatility.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges USDJPY EURUSD GBPUSD USDCAD

Looking ahead to Friday’s trading session on the DailyFX Economic Calendar, we see that high-impact event risk is posed by the scheduled release of monthly PCE inflation data. This is the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation and stands to have an impact on markets. Judging by overnight US Dollar implied volatility readings, however, USD price action could be somewhat tame. After all, traders have already digested red-hot CPI data released earlier in the month while FOMC officials continue to condition markets with their ‘transitory’ narrative.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Forecast: Inflation, Fed Taper Debate, Yields are Key

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/JPY
Bullish
USDOLLAR