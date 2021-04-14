News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Tags 50-Day Simple Moving Average
2021-04-14 22:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges Towards Resistance- Bulls Eye 1.20
2021-04-14 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
2021-04-14 18:34:00
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar may extend gains against the Thai Baht. But, its price action within USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR seem to be favoring more range-bound trading conditions. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/DYCLXAFcCr https://t.co/HSQSmci2Fb
  • The Turkish central bank is on tap tomorrow. You may recall that President Erdogan removed Governor Naci Agbal about a month ago. The benchmark rate is at 19% heading in... https://t.co/GFyKzB3DfF
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 22:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-14
  • US CDC meeting on Johnson & Johnson shot finishes without a vote, more data needed - BBG
  • NZD/USD attempts to negate a head-and-shoulders formation after defending the March low (0.6943). Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/QLYcoTUdCG https://t.co/y5wpl479Av
  • #Bitcoin retreats from all-time highs, down 1.5% on the day #BTC $BTCUSD https://t.co/XUZZmTrhgs
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.26% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GPRmF1Oi8Z
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.35% Gold: -0.48% Oil - US Crude: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gLcl04vcok
  • Fed's Clarida: Before deciding on raising interest rates, we plan to taper
  • Fed's Clarida: - Cryptocurrencies are not seen as a store of value - SEP estimates and the Chair's press conference will reveal whether the economy has advanced well enough to warrant a review of asset purchases
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Tags 50-Day Simple Moving Average

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Tags 50-Day Simple Moving Average

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION STILL UNDER PRESSURE, CAN BULLS DEFEND 50-DAY MOVING AVERAGE?

  • US Dollar edged another -0.2% lower on Wednesday gauging by the broader DXY Index
  • EUR/USD price action has climbed alongside ten-year Bund to Treasury yield spreads
  • Retail sales data due for release could drive currency volatility and US Dollar strength

The US Dollar weakened -0.2% on Wednesday and has now declined seven out of the last ten trading sessions. This stretch of US Dollar selling pressure, which seems to correspond with relatively subdued Treasury yield volatility, leaves the DXY Index down -1.7% on the month. US Dollar bulls might stage a rebound attempt, however, as nearside support provided by the 50-day simple moving average shows potential of spring-boarding the DXY Index back higher.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 DEC 2020 TO 14 APR 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

This technical support around the 91.50-price level is underpinned by the bottom Bollinger Band as well. In addition to the mid-point retracement of its year-to-date trading range, the 04 February swing high and 18 March swing low also roughly highlight this zone of confluent support. US Dollar bears could look to defend this area of buoyancy and send the DXY Index recoiling toward its 20-day simple moving average. Invalidating this support level could encourage US Dollar bears to make a deeper push to test the ascending trendline that extends through the 05 January and 22 February lows.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD AUDUSD

US Dollar volatility is expected to accelerate on Thursday judging by overnight implied volatility readings across major currency pairs. EUR/USD and AUD/USD could come into focus in light of high-impact event risk outlined on the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The release of US retail sales and Australian employment data stand out most prominently.

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 2% 0%
Weekly -13% 15% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Decision, Fed Chair Powell
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Decision, Fed Chair Powell
2021-04-13 22:20:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Mired by Jobs Data Due, Oil Prices
US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Mired by Jobs Data Due, Oil Prices
2021-04-08 22:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility to Rise as Liquidity Returns
2021-04-05 22:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Forges Ahead to Fresh 4-Month High
2021-03-30 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bullish