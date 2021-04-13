News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Output as OPEC Upgrades Demand Forecast
2021-04-13 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Break Range on OPEC Update, US CPI Data
2021-04-13 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-13 20:00:00
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-12 19:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops, S&P 500 Whipsaws on US CPI Rise
2021-04-13 13:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Strength Likely to Resume
2021-04-13 08:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD & Gold
2021-04-12 14:47:00
BoE Chief Econimist (Hawk) is to Step Down From BoE After June Meeting

US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Decision, Fed Chair Powell

US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyes RBNZ Decision, Fed Chair Powell

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

NZD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR WEAKENS AHEAD OF FED CHAIR POWELL SPEECH, KIWI LOOKS TO RBNZ RATE DECISION

  • US Dollar was driven nearly -0.3% lower on Tuesday gauged by the broader DXY Index
  • Inflation data failed to spur US Dollar strength as Treasury yields stayed suppressed
  • NZD/USD overnight implied volatility jumps to 12.9% ahead of RBNZ, Fed event risk
The US Dollar extended its slide on Tuesday after erasing gains notched earlier in the session. US Dollar weakness was broad-based and seemed to largely follow the release of monthly CPI data. Even though the inflation report showed price pressures heating up across the US, markets seemed to largely overlook this due to the ‘transient’ narrative spun by FOMC officials. This was reflected by a decline in ten-year Treasury yields toward 1.6% and coincided with a weaker US Dollar. We discussed this bearish scenario in our weekly US Dollar fundamental forecast.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (24 DEC 2020 TO 13 APR 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

US Dollar bears were able to push the broader DXY Index down to fresh three-week lows near the 91.80-price level. This is an area of technical support highlighted by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its year-to-date trading range. Failure by US Dollar bulls to maintain this level could bring to focus the 50-day simple moving average and February swing high as the next potential layer of support. Rebound attempts might struggle to overcome the negatively-sloped 200-day simple moving average.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges NZDUSD

NZD/USD price action could be worth keeping close tabs on during Wednesday’s trading session. This is considering NZD/USD is expected to be the most active major currency pair judging by its overnight implied volatility reading of 12.9%, which compares to its 20-day average of 9.9% and ranks in the top 80th percentile of measurements taken over the last 12-months. Potential for NZD/USD price volatility likely surrounds high-impact event risk due to the upcoming RBNZ rate decision. NZD/USD volatility also has potential to intensify around a scheduled speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

