News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: CL Snaps Back - Pullback or Reversal?
2021-03-23 16:10:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery on the Ropes- XAU/USD Bears Await
2021-03-23 18:07:00
Gold Price Poised to Move Soon, Silver in Position to Trade Lower
2021-03-23 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Brazil reports over 3,000 Covid deaths for the first time - BBG
  • The Euro looks set to extend its recovery against the US Dollar. However, it may continue to lose ground against the British Pound, Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/utA5TkfQbj https://t.co/egAKS5VXPO
  • Australian Treasury Secretary Kennedy: Economy has recovered 85% of the decline from COVID-induced recession
  • We are getting the initial reading for the developed world March PMIs - the best timely proxy for GDP there is. Here is the picture before the data is released with Australia added in there after its release https://t.co/lzQ0TVm97t
  • RBA's Harper: Australia's V-shaped recovery is beating optimistic forecasts $AUD
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Flash (MAR) Actual: 56.2 Expected: 53.8 Previous: 53.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAR) Actual: 57 Previous: 56.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold -via @DailyFX Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/us_dollar_index/usd_trading_today/2021/03/23/us-dollar-outlook-nzd-usd-crumbles-as-risk-aversion-takes-hold.html $DXY $NZDUSD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/C4QVqJ52w1
  • Fed's Bullard: - I see US rates near zero through 2023 - I see room for inflation to overshoot Fed's 2% target
  • Fed's Bullard: - I want to see inflation expectations at 2% target - Price expectations at 2% would give policy credibility - I am not seeing inflation rate coming down much in 2022
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold

US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: NZD/USD PRICE ACTION UNDER PRESSURE AMID RISK-OFF MARKET SENTIMENT

The US Dollar strengthened steadily across major currency pairs during Tuesday’s trading session. US Dollar buying pressure was most pronounced relative to sentiment-linked NZD/USD and AUD/USD, which fell -2.3% and -1.6% respectively. The risk-off tone expressed by market price action exacerbated underlying Kiwi weakness as New Zealand outlined new measures to reign in its rampant housing market and lifted pressure off the RBNZ to turn more hawkish. EUR/USD and GBP/USD were dragged lower in similar fashion as US Dollar bulls flexed their muscles. Even USD/CAD ended up advancing 65-pips despite news that the BoC is moving toward tapering policy.

NZD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 44% -7% 13%
Weekly 42% -20% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (21 OCT 2020 TO 23 MAR 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

On balance, the broader DXY Index gained 0.64% for the session. This seemed largely fueled by resurfacing risk aversion and demand for safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar. With US Dollar bulls seemingly back in control of direction after a short-lived pullback from month-to-date highs, it looks like the DXY Index could be eyeing technical resistance posed by its 200-day simple moving average. Eclipsing this barrier might bring to focus the 94.00-handle underpinning early November highs. On the other hand, if US Dollar bears attempt to make a push, the DXY Index might find technical support provided by its 20-day simple moving average.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges NZDUSD AUDUSD EURUSD GBPUSD USDCAD

US Dollar implied volatility readings are heating up across the board of key FX pairs. EUR/USD overnight implied volatility of 8.1%, for example, is above its 20-day average reading of 6.5% and ranks in the top 76th percentile of readings taken over the last 12-months. Upcoming event risk detailed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar highlights the release of monthly PMI data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be back in the spotlight for day two of their congressional testimonies as well.

Keep Reading – EUR/USD Price Outlook: Euro to Struggle as US Economy Outperforms

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD/TRY Volatility Spikes as Lira Implodes
US Dollar Outlook: USD/TRY Volatility Spikes as Lira Implodes
2021-03-22 22:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
US Dollar Outlook: DXY & VIX Index Drilled, Stimulus Incoming
2021-03-11 22:45:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Volatility Looks to Inflation Data Due
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Volatility Looks to Inflation Data Due
2021-03-09 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell
2021-03-04 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
NZD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish
GBP/USD
Bearish