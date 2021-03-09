News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Volatility Looks to Inflation Data Due
2021-03-09 23:00:00
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-09 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Jumps, Bear Market Bounce or Something More?
2021-03-09 17:00:00
US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open
2021-03-09 14:50:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-09 20:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It's been a while since I updated my 'risk sensitive curve' according to how pervasive sentiment trends are at any given time. The most sensitive - top of the risk spectrum - now GameStop, Bitcoin and Tesla on my scale https://t.co/bA8X3xdjI5
  • 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 49.1% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Consumer discretionary (+3.80%), information technology (+3.41%) and utilities (+1.27%) were among the best performers, while energy (-1.91%) and financials (-0.86%) lagged. https://t.co/lQKCPvKgcs
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 National People's Congress due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • The US Dollar may rise against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah as longer-term Treasury yields climb. Will the BoC and ECB help cool bond markets? Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Go8k4YpN8j https://t.co/Bybb75ACXR
  • Will be covering the S&P 500, EUR/USD and USD/JPY Join to see how retail trader positioning signals can influence price trends below: Starts in 45 minutes! https://t.co/pnYvgMtiyR
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (MAR) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 109.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • SNB Vice Chair: - Premature to consider long-term change in interest rates - SNB has spent 100 B Sfr on foreign currency interventions in the last year - Negative rates, foreign currency interventions remain necessary $CHF
  • Please join @ddubrovskyFX at 19:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what traders buy & sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/sYonwZFovk
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 23:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • EUR/USD reclaims 1.19 level $EURUSD https://t.co/7Nf9zaYTdN
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Volatility Looks to Inflation Data Due

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Volatility Looks to Inflation Data Due

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

EUR/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR EYES MONTHLY CPI REPORT, BOND YIELDS

  • US Dollar surrendered some of its recent gains against key FX peers during Tuesday trade
  • DXY Index ran into resistance around the 92.00-handle and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement
  • EUR/USD price volatility might accelerate with Treasury yields owing to inflation data due
  • Sharpen your technical analysis skills or learn about implied volatility trading strategies!
Advertisement

The US Dollar stumbled lower on Tuesday and ended its four-day streak of gains. US Dollar weakness was felt across the board of major currency pairs and looked primarily driven by a modest pullback in Treasury yields. On balance, the broader DXY Index slipped nearly -0.4% with EUR/USD and GBP/USD popping 53-pips and 65-pips, respectively.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (23 OCT 2020 TO 09 MAR 2021)

DXY Index US Dollar Price Chart Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

US Dollar bears appear to be pushing back with the DXY Index probing its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level highlighted on the chart above. The broader US Dollar also seems to be facing headwinds as the relative strength index pivots lower from ‘overbought’ territory and the MACD indicator points to waning bullish momentum. This all pushed the DXY Index back within the confines of its upper Bollinger Band.

That said, the latest move by the US Dollar looks more like a mere pause of its broader rebound attempt. Reclaiming the 92.00-price level could motivate another test of the 61.8% Fib before the 200-day simple moving average drifts into focus. On the other hand, if US Dollar bears continue to stand their ground as the week progresses, we could gravitate toward prior resistance-turned-support near the 04 February swing high.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD USDCAD

USD price action is expected to keep heating up judging by the latest overnight implied volatility readings for select US Dollar FX pairs. This brings to focus potentially high-impact event risk posed by the upcoming release of monthly US inflation data, which is slated to cross market wires 10 March at 13:30 GMT.

To that end, a hotter-than-expected CPI print could spark another upswing in bond yields and the US Dollar. Not to mention, results of the 10-year Treasury auction expected Wednesday at 18:00 GMT also has potential to weigh materially on the direction of yields and the US Dollar. USD/CAD volatility could be worth keeping on the radar throughout Wednesday’s trading session as well in light of the scheduled Bank of Canada interest rate decision.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell
2021-03-04 22:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms
2021-03-01 22:35:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR