EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms
2021-03-01 22:35:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-01 20:00:00
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
Bitcoin, Gold, Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD Technical Levels
2021-03-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Pullback Grinds Support
2021-03-01 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms
2021-03-01 22:35:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-01 20:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Primed for Volatility as RBA Looms

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR MIXED AMID BOND SELLOFF REPRIEVE, AUD/USD EYES RBA DECISION DUE

  • The US Dollar traded mixed on Monday despite the broader DXY Index eking out a 0.2% gain
  • Yields on ten-year Treasuries held steady around 140-basis points as the bond selloff simmers
  • AUD/USD price volatility could intensify surrounding the RBA interest rate decision on deck
  • Sharpen your technical analysis skills or learn about implied volatility trading strategies!
US Dollar bulls attempted to extend the DXY Index rebound off multi-year lows on Monday. The US Dollar strengthened a bit further against the Euro and Yen even though the ten-year Treasury yield fluctuated little between 1.40-1.45% during the session. This was offset by gains across commodity currencies with USD/CAD declining 94-pips and AUD/USD advancing 66-pips. On balance, the broader DXY Index notched a modest 0.2% rise to trade near the 91.00-price level.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (02 OCT 2020 TO 01 MAR 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Technical Outlook

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

US Dollar strength over the last few trading sessions has corresponded with a bullish MACD crossover and upswing in the relative strength index. The latest stretch of US Dollar demand drove the DXY Index back above its 50-day simple moving average. Although, in light of the 100-day simple moving average lurking overhead, the US Dollar bears might look to soon fade the rally. This potential area of technical resistance around the 91.00-handle could keep a lid on the Greenback – particularly if US interest rate differentials turn less attractive as the bond selloff stagnates.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD AUDUSD USDCAD

Shifting focus to US Dollar implied volatility readings we see AUD/USD price action is expected to be the most active during Tuesday’s trading session. This is judging by AUD/USD overnight implied volatility of 14.7%, which is above its 20-day average reading of 9.7% and ranks in the top 78th percentile of measurements taken over the last 12-months.

Potential for elevated AUD/USD price volatility likely stems from high-impact event risk surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate decision due 02 March at 03:30 GMT. Though the RBA decision is widely expected to reflect no change in monetary policy, forward guidance from RBA Governor Lowe on the central bank’s bond buying program could impact the Australian Dollar and AUD/USD price action materially.

Keep Reading – AUD/USD Pullback to Adhere to RBA Interest Rate Decision

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
