EUR/USD
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Edges Higher with Bullish Outlook Intact, For Now
2021-02-25 23:00:00
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Aiming Higher on Accommodative Fed, Fiscal Stimulus
2021-02-25 07:30:00
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD, $NZDJPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/02/26/NZDUSD-NZDJPY-React-as-Soaring-Treasury-Yields-Skew-Market-Risk-Profile.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $TNX https://t.c…
  • Biden authorized strikes on Iran-backed militant groups. Strike was in response to attacks on US, coalition forces -BBG citing DOD #CrudeOil
  • The commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar may continue outperforming its major counterparts in the coming weeks. USD/CAD, CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY and EUR/CAD key levels to watch. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/KYdUv2lpFC https://t.co/ZZUJ4AZEhc
  • Market Snapshot: Risk aversion is deepening as Friday APAC trade gets going $NZDUSD and $AUDUSD sinking Following declines in #SP500 and #Nikkei225 futures #USD broadly higher, anti-risk Japanese #Yen as well US 10-Year Treasury rates remain higher https://t.co/gQ50vS73P0
  • RBNZ's Orr: To consider settings against types of home lending, financial stability policies can help government housing objectives -BBG
  • RBNZ's Orr: Only focused on inflation, employment targets -BBG
  • RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: Monetary policy CTTE remit targets are unchanged, MPC will explain impact of decisions on housing market. Remain committed to current stimulatory monetary settings -BBG
  • Senate parliamentarian ruled minimum-wage boost out of order -BBG
  • RBA offers to buy A$3 billion in defense of yield target -BBG #RBA $AUDUSD
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Prel (JAN) Actual: -5.3% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-25
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR SPIKES HIGHER AMID INTENSIFYING BOND MARKET SELLOFF, ACCELERATING VOLATILITY

  • US Dollar whipsawed higher on Thursday amid elevated volatility
  • Deepening bond selloff sends the 10-year Treasury yield above 1.5%
  • Deteriorating stock market sentiment likely exacerbated USD demand
  • Learn more about technical analysis or read up on implied volatility
The US Dollar faced heavy selling pressure early during Thursday’s session. EUR/USD price action was up about 70-pips at its intraday high, but as trading progressed, US Dollar bulls sent the major currency pair spiraling lower. The mid-day influx of US Dollar demand coincided with an acceleration in volatility, which appeared largely driven by the intensifying bond selloff.

Following a dismal auction of 7-year bonds today, Treasury yields extended their climb and worsened the EM FX bloodbath. US Dollar strength also picked up along with the S&P 500-derived VIX Index, or fear-gauge, as stocks were slammed lower. This reaction is likely owed to the 10-year Treasury yield jumping above 1.5% as it is a level that is greater than the estimated S&P 500 dividend yield.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART WITH 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD OVERLAID

US Dollar Index Price Chart with 10-Year Treasury Yield Overlaid

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The intraday reversal staged by the broader DXY Index could give bears pause, and further stresses the 90.00-handle as a key technical support zone. On that note, downward momentum seems to have slowed judging by the MACD indicator. US Dollar bears still appear to be in the drivers seat below the 50-day moving average, however. The direction of Treasury yields might serve as a bellwether to where the broader US Dollar heads nonetheless.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart Outlook US Dollar Implied Volatility Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCAD

Currency volatility continues to accelerate on the heels of the intensifying bond market selloff. Overnight implied volatility readings remain elevated across major currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CAD when compared to their respective 20-day averages. High-impact event risk scheduled on the DailyFX Economic Calendar for Friday’s trading session brings the release of monthly inflation data into focus as a potential catalyst for US Dollar volatility. A hotter-than-expected print on core PCE, which is the preferred gauge of inflation tracked by the Federal Reserve, might correspond with another extension of the bond selloff and bid beneath the US Dollar.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
